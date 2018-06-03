Smokey Joe’s Cafe at Woodford Theatre

Leiber and Stoller, as much as anyone, virtually invented rock ‘n’ roll, and now their songs provide the basis for an electrifying entertainment that illuminates a golden age of American culture. In an idealized ’50’s setting, the classic themes of love won, lost and imagined blend with hilarious set-pieces and slice-of-life emotions. Featuring nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded, Smokey Joe’s Cafe isn’t just great pop music – it’s compelling musical theatre.

