Snap Judgment LIVE! at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Snap Judgment is the storytelling phenomenon electrifying audiences nationwide. Created by Glynn Washington, produced by WNYC, and launched on NPR stations five years ago, Snap delivers a raw, intimate, musical brand of narrative -- daring audiences to see the world through the eyes of another.  Snap Judgment LIVE features the world's finest storytellers, on stage, backed by Snap Judgment band.

The Louisville show will be recorded for a radio broadcast at a later date.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
