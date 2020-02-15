Snowbird Dressage II at Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Snowbird Dressage II at Kentucky Horse Park
Snowbird Dressage is a Kentucky Dressage Association and MSEDA sanctioned Dressage show. The series will include USEA classes with the February and March shows, offering more excitement for competitors and spectators alike. Introductory, Training, First, Second, and Third and above levels will be exhibited.
For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com
Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Sports