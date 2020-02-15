Snowbird Dressage II at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Snowbird Dressage II at Kentucky Horse Park

Snowbird Dressage is a Kentucky Dressage Association and MSEDA sanctioned Dressage show. The series will include USEA classes with the February and March shows, offering more excitement for competitors and spectators alike. Introductory, Training, First, Second, and Third and above levels will be exhibited.

For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
