Snowbird Dressage III at Kentucky Horse Park

Snowbird Dressage is a Kentucky Dressage Association sanctioned Dressage show. The series will include USEA classes with the February and March shows, offering more excitement for competitors and spectators alike. Introductory, Training, First, Second, and Third and above levels will be exhibited.

For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com