Snowbird Dressage at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Snowbird Dressage offers eventing and western dressage tests along with all USEF/USDF recognized tests. This year Snowbird Dressage is again holding their team competition where riders can show with friends & compete to win prizes at the end of the series.

For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit heronwoodfarmky.weebly.com

