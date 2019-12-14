Snowbird Dressage at Kentucky Horse Park

Snowbird Dressage offers eventing and western dressage tests along with all USEF/USDF recognized tests. This year Snowbird Dressage is again holding their team competition where riders can show with friends & compete to win prizes at the end of the series.

For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit heronwoodfarmky.weebly.com