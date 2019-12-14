Snowbird Dressage at Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Snowbird Dressage at Kentucky Horse Park
Snowbird Dressage offers eventing and western dressage tests along with all USEF/USDF recognized tests. This year Snowbird Dressage is again holding their team competition where riders can show with friends & compete to win prizes at the end of the series.
For more information call (859) 533-9924 or visit heronwoodfarmky.weebly.com
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
