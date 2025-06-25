So you want to be a beekeeper? at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Curious about keeping bees? Want to harvest your own honey or support pollinators in your area? This class is designed for adults who are interested in learning the basics of beekeeping, whether you’re exploring it as a hobby or simply want to better understand these fascinating insects.

For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org

Home & Garden, Outdoor, Workshops
502-276-5404
