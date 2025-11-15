× Expand Sofar Sounds Louisville, KMAC. Performer singing to a crowd at KMAC.

Sofar Sounds at KMAC

The Sofar Sounds concert (originally scheduled for October 18th) will now be Saturday, November 15th, at 6pm!

On the night of the show, guests will discover a diverse lineup of performers from all genres. Each musician or artist is a surprise - maybe you’ll leave with a new favorite band! Enjoy music & cocktails on our first floor. Your ticket also gets you an exclusive discount in the KMAC shop! Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 6pm.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org