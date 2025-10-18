× Expand KMAC Sofar Sounds Graphic 10-18-25(3) - 1 Man playing guitar in front of a crowd at KMAC. Text reads: SOFAR SOUNDS, Saturday, October 18th.

Sofar Sounds at KMAC

We are thrilled to announce another extra special evening with Sofar Sounds on October 18th at 5pm! Sofar Sounds is a global community that connects artists and audiences through unique and intimate experiences. On the night of the show, guests will discover a diverse lineup of performers from all genres — sometimes even spoken word, comedy, or dance.

Come early to view all of KMAC’s current exhibitions, then enjoy music & cocktails on our first floor. Your ticket also gets you an exclusive discount in the KMAC shop! Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 6pm.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org