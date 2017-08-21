Solar Eclipse & Bourbon Sips Experience

Mint Julep Tours will offer a one-of-a-kind experience to see the 2017 total solar eclipse Aug. 21. Solar Eclipse & Bourbon Sips ventures to Hopkinsville, Kentucky for an unmatched viewing opportunity for the first total solar eclipse in nearly four decades. The trip includes comfortable transportation from Louisville to MB Roland Distillery for a tour and bourbon tasting along with prime eclipse viewing and one drink ticket. Live music, food trucks and a cocktail bar will be on site for a lively outdoor party. The cost is $149 per person.

For more information or to make reservations call 502-583-1433 or visit mintjuleptours.com