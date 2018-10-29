Something Pretty Exhibit at Transylvania

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Something Pretty Exhibit at Transylvania

Work by Tiffany Calvert, Angela Dufresne, Justin Favela, Stephen Rolfe Powell and HuiMeng Wang

Pretty has many connotations: aesthetically pleasing, sensorially charming, and relatively beautiful. Yet the nature of that beauty also often renders things that are “pretty”as decorative and vapid. This exhibition seeks to complicate the notion of “pretty” with work that engages the aesthetics of prettiness, yet undercuts the dismissive connotations. Curated by Emily Goodman.

Start: Monday, October 29, 2018

End: Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Time: Open weekdays 12-5

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu

