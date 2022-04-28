Something Rotten Presented by The Footlighters

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

 Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

For more information call  (859) 291-7464  or visit footlighters.org

Info

Theater & Dance
to
