Something Rotten at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Something Rotten at the Carson Center

Something Rotten! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul,

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
