Something Rotten at the Kentucky Center

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, originally directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O’Farrell, opens at The Kentucky Center January 15 for a limited one-week engagement.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! is “a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!” (New York Post).

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
