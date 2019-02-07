Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center

 Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!” (New York Magazine).

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
to Google Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Something Rotten! at RiverPark Center - 2019-02-07 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Submit Yours