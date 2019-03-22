Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House

to Google Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House

Something Rotten! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first Musical! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!” (New York Magazine).

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Something Rotten! at Lexington Opera House - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Submit Yours