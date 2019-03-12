Something Rotten! at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Something Rotten! at SKyPAC

From the director of Aladdin and co-director of The Book of Mormon and the producer of Rent, Avenue Q and In the Heights, this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With the most singing, the most dancing and the most gut-busting laughs on Broadway, it’s something wonderful… something for everyone… It’s Something Rotten!, “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” (Time Out New York)!

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! is “a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!” (New York Post).

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-904-1880
