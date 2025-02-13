Songbird of the South -The Real Mary Ann Fisher Story

Songbird of the South -The Real Mary Ann Fisher Story Performed by playwright- actress Marjorie Marshall Thursday February 13, 20255:30-6:30 PM.

Co-sponsored by Hotel Metropolitan. This performance tells the compelling story about Mary Ann Fisher's journey in becoming one of the first African American women to have a career as a Rhythm and Blues singer, thus paving the way for future generations.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net