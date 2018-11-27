Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert

Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) will hold its annual Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center.

All sections of the Traditional Music Ensemble will perform a variety of bluegrass, old time, country, western swing, blues, gospel and ballad singing at the event, and former students will return to perform as well.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (606) 783-2200 or visit moreheadstate.edu/kctm