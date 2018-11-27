Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert

to Google Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert

Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) will hold its annual Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center.  

All sections of the Traditional Music Ensemble will perform a variety of bluegrass, old time, country, western swing, blues, gospel and ballad singing at the event, and former students will return to perform as well.  

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

For more information call  (606) 783-2200 or visit  moreheadstate.edu/kctm

Info
Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Songs of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert - 2018-11-27 18:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Submit Yours