× Expand WKU Cultural Enhancement Series Sonic Fest will be held Sept. 6 from 12 to 5 at the Kentucky Museum, followed by a concert with Sam Bush at Van Meter Auditorium at 7 pm.

Sonic Fest at Kentucky Museum in Bowling Green

Join us for a day-long music festival hosted at the Kentucky Museum! Meet regional musicians, listen to live performances, and celebrate the grand opening of Sonic Landscape: The Musical Legacy of Southcentral Kentucky. Food trucks, art-making activities, and more await. The fun culminates with an evening concert by Sam Bush at Van Meter Hall.

Where: Kentucky Museum at WKU at 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY.

When:

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Musical performances, activities, food trucks, and more at the Kentucky Museum!

Musical performances will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Sam Bush in concert at Van Meter Hall

Admission: FREE

Directions and Parking: All WKU lots will be open for visitor parking!

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/