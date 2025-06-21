Sonic Solstice Music Festival at Holsopple Brewing
to
Holsopple Brewing 8023 Catherine Lane, Unit 105, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Erin Bowers
Sonic Solstice 2025 Flyer!
Sonic Solstice Music Festival at Holsopple Brewing
Celebrate the Summer Solstice with us on June 21, 2025 at Holsopple Brewing for a day of nonstop music, great beer, tasty food, and all around fun. Bring your friends and dance to the sonic waves, there's enough for everyone! Don't miss out! No outside food or drinks. Doors at 2pm. Nonstop music from 3pm-11pm. Re-entry allowed. Featuring
Captain Midnight Band
Emily's Garden
Bibelhauser Brothers
The Low Glow
Blind Feline
AJ Clements and Mike Nix
Stone and Flow
Nick Stanley
$25 advance $30 DOS
18+
Rain or Shine
For more information follow on Facebook: Sonic Solstice Music Festival