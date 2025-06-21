× Expand Erin Bowers Sonic Solstice 2025 Flyer!

Sonic Solstice Music Festival at Holsopple Brewing

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with us on June 21, 2025 at Holsopple Brewing for a day of nonstop music, great beer, tasty food, and all around fun. Bring your friends and dance to the sonic waves, there's enough for everyone! Don't miss out! No outside food or drinks. Doors at 2pm. Nonstop music from 3pm-11pm. Re-entry allowed. Featuring

Captain Midnight Band

Emily's Garden

Bibelhauser Brothers

The Low Glow

Blind Feline

AJ Clements and Mike Nix

Stone and Flow

Nick Stanley

$25 advance $30 DOS

18+

Rain or Shine

For more information follow on Facebook: Sonic Solstice Music Festival