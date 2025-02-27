× Expand David I Muir Sons of Mystro

Sons of Mystro at Glema Mahr

Brothers Malcom and Umoja learned to play violin through South Florida’s public school system, attended a performing arts high school, and now perform as Sons of Mystro. Accompanied by a DJ and a drummer, they use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs, and their own creations.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org