Sons of Mystro at Glema Mahr

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sons of Mystro
Brothers Malcom and Umoja learned to play violin through South Florida’s public school system, attended a performing arts high school, and now perform as Sons of Mystro. Accompanied by a DJ and a drummer, they use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs, and their own creations.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music