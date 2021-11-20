× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil Logo

Sorrow, Strength, and Love with Lexington Philharmonic

Lexington native, Julia Perry, composed her Stabat Mater in 1951 and dedicated it to her mother. This work, evoking a desire for communal grieving while demonstrating strength and love, launched Perry’s career and was widely performed during her life. Exploring the power and voices of women of color, this concert features a range of repertoire by Julia Perry alongside spoken word performances by female artists. Some of Perry’s wind chamber music will be performed in addition to the concert. Joyous works by “Get Out” composer Michael Abels and more complete this evening of performance at the historic Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$75 for adults and $12 for youth and students.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/events