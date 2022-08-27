Soul of 2nd Street in Danville

Soul of Second Street to celebrate Danville's African American legacy

The Soul of Second Street Festival returns to Constitution Square Park on Saturday, Aug, 27 from 4-10 p.m. There will also be a History Conference on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Boyle County Public Library. Saturday’s festivities at Constitution Square include music, food vendors, kid activities, displays, and much more. Also visit the Norton Center on the Centre College campus for the opening of the much anticipated production and displays of "We Were Here ", the story of African American life in Danville and Boyle County.

For more information follow on Facebook: soulof2ndstreetfestival