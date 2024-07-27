Soul on the Road in Campbellsville

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Get ready for the biggest block party of the year! Soul on the Road is back again for another great year! Grab a lawn chair and head on over for an evening of family fun including great music, food, activities, and more! All are invited to attend!

For more information call 2704653786 or visit campbellsvilleky.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
2704653786
