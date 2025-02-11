× Expand Foxhollow Farm Sound Bath and Reiki

Sound Bath and Reiki at Foxhollow Farm

Join Foxhollow for an evening of surrendering to the frequency of crystal singing bowls while being blessed with group reiki! Singing bowls are known to relax the mind and release emotional tension creating space for our inner feelings to be activated. Reiki is a powerful form of energy healing that offers numerous benefits for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The combination of these two practices can bring a sense of peace, balance, and harmony into your life. Hosted by Jenny Shanks and Beth Bersot. Exchange: $38.

A meditation pillow and blanket will be provided. Please bring a yoga mat, water and anything else that calls to you for comfort. All sales are final. No refunds or ticket transfers will be issued.

For more information call (502) 241-9674 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/