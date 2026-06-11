× Expand Catherine Causey SoundScape! featuring Ben Sollee

SoundScape! at Josephine Sculpture Park

Join us at Josephine Sculpture Park for a memorable evening of music, nature, and immersive art that delights all the senses.

Families can explore the sculptures while discovering fruity samples of Ale-8-One along the Fruity Twists Trail, accompanied by live performances from musicians of the Louisville Folk School.

Guests ages 21+ can enjoy the Castle & Key Cocktail Stroll, featuring handcrafted drink samples paired with curated sculptures and live music throughout the grounds.

As night falls, experience a special performance by Ben Sollee. Later wander through illuminated art installations paired with electronic music during our nighttime lite sculpture tour.

Arts activities, a tie-dye station, local beer, and delicious food trucks will be available throughout the evening, creating plenty of ways to relax, explore, and enjoy the night.

Musicians Ben Sollee, M. Lightsmith, na Skylark, Lilianna Fischer, and more will play throughout the evening.

Schedule:

5:30pm – 7:30pm – Cocktail Stroll & Fruity Twists Trail with musicians M. Lightsmith, na Skylark, and Louisville Folk School, plus arts activities

7:30pm – 9:00pm – Ben Sollee

9:30pm – 11:00pm – Nighttime tour of the park with music by Liliana Fisher

Tickets:

$25 for adults, $11 for youth ages 11-17, and free for ages 10 & under. Yes Cards are accepted.

In the event of severe weather, ticket holders will be notified by noon on July 31 if the event will take place on the rain date instead (the following day), August 1. Tickets are nonrefundable.

What to Bring:

Water bottle

Chair or blanket

T-shirt, socks or bandana (white cotton) to tie dye with Delaney Marie Designs

Bug spray

Media Release By registering, you consent that JSP can record and use your photograph, voice, or other likeness in promotional and archival materials.

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org/events