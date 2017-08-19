Sounds of Independence Concert featuring Jennifer Nettles

Independence Bank will host its Sounds of Independence concert, headlining Jennifer Nettles, at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 19, 2017. This premier concert is one of many events in Madisonville, leading up to the solar eclipse on Monday. The concert is free and will be outdoors rain or shine.Confirmation of the exact start time will come later. Jennifer Nettles has been credited as one of the most admired and animated performers of her time. She has been honored by songwriting abilities with five awards for her #1 Platinum hit "Stay," that also earned her GRAMMY, ACM and CMA awards. She is the first female artist since 1972 to be the female solo songwriter artist on an ACM Song of the year winner. Her powerhouse vocals and vivacious energy earned her the Crystal Milestone Award for her outstanding performances. Admission is free, however, Independence Bank customers will receive VIP seating at the concert.

For more info call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/