Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Beaver Dam
to
Downtown Beaver Dam Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series
Beaver Dam Tourism is excited to announce another season of the widely popular Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Friday nights, June through September, Downtown Beaver Dam will host FREE concerts from 7:00 pm CDT until 10:00 pm CDT alone 2nd Street. The series will feature some of the area's most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community.
Fans and visitors are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of the many great restaurants in Beaver Dam.
Sounds on 2nd 2022 Season Schedule:
June 3: The Nashvillains with special guest Dakota Hayden
June 10: Blackford Creek
June 17: Wilson Crowe Band
June 24: Whiskey Alibi
July 1: The Brothers Gray
July 8: Whisky Row
July 15: Derailed
July 22: The Zach Ashby Band
July 29: U-Turn
August 5: Tailgate
August 19: The Turnarounds
August 26: The League of Dangerous Gentlemen
September 2: Josh Merritt Band
September 9: Loose Wheel
September 16: Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band
September 23: Andy Brasher Band
September 30: The Country Beavers
For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/