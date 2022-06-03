Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Beaver Dam

Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series

Beaver Dam Tourism is excited to announce another season of the widely popular Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Friday nights, June through September, Downtown Beaver Dam will host FREE concerts from 7:00 pm CDT until 10:00 pm CDT alone 2nd Street. The series will feature some of the area's most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community.

Fans and visitors are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of the many great restaurants in Beaver Dam.

Sounds on 2nd 2022 Season Schedule:

June 3: The Nashvillains with special guest Dakota Hayden

June 10: Blackford Creek

June 17: Wilson Crowe Band

June 24: Whiskey Alibi

July 1: The Brothers Gray

July 8: Whisky Row

July 15: Derailed

July 22: The Zach Ashby Band

July 29: U-Turn

August 5: Tailgate

August 19: The Turnarounds

August 26: The League of Dangerous Gentlemen

September 2: Josh Merritt Band

September 9: Loose Wheel

September 16: Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band

September 23: Andy Brasher Band

September 30: The Country Beavers

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/