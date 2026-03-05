Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Sourdough Beyond the Basics with Honey's Homestead | Saturday, March 14 | 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM | Ages 14+ | $95

Come for a 90-minute course in start-to-finish sourdough!

Students will leave with samples and directions for 4 sourdough recipes: soft sandwich bread, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, scones, dinner rolls.

*Samples could potentially be opened during class and consumed. Allergy Alert: dairy, egg, wheat. This will be a nut-free class.

Hannah Rubsam is the owner of Honey’s Homestead, a sourdough microbakery located in Berea and has taught hundreds of emerging bakers over the last two years how to get started on their own sourdough adventure.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Workshops
8592364054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 18:00:00 ical