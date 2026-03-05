× Expand Stacie Barton Image of sourdough with text

Sourdough - Beyond the Basics at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Sourdough Beyond the Basics with Honey's Homestead | Saturday, March 14 | 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM | Ages 14+ | $95

Come for a 90-minute course in start-to-finish sourdough!

Students will leave with samples and directions for 4 sourdough recipes: soft sandwich bread, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, scones, dinner rolls.

*Samples could potentially be opened during class and consumed. Allergy Alert: dairy, egg, wheat. This will be a nut-free class.

Hannah Rubsam is the owner of Honey’s Homestead, a sourdough microbakery located in Berea and has taught hundreds of emerging bakers over the last two years how to get started on their own sourdough adventure.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org