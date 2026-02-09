Sourdough Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

me for a 90-minute crash course in start-to-finish sourdough!

Hannah Rubsam will walk you through everything from the origins of sourdough all the way to the finished product. Leave with your own thriving organic sourdough starter and all the knowledge you’ll need to make your own loaf.

Hannah is the owner of Honey’s Homestead, a sourdough microbakery located in Berea and has taught hundreds of emerging bakers over the last two years how to get started on their own sourdough adventure.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org