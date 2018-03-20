South Arts Film Series: Purple Dreams

Purple Dreams is an extraordinary arts education story following high school students on a three-year journey of transformation. Struggling with homelessness, low-income neighborhoods, gang-related violence, and single-parent households, these students broaden their world through a triumphant musical production that ultimately propels them into a world of opportunity previously beyond their reach.

Film screening is free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com