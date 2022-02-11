South Pacific at SKyPAC

South Pacific makes for one of Broadway’s most enchanted evenings. Enjoy Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless tale of love on a tropical island during WWII featuring “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and “Bali Ha’i.”

Produced by New York City’s “Big League Productions.”

Photographer Credit:

Mona Luan

Tickets are $55, $45, or $35

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com