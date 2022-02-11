South Pacific at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

South Pacific at SKyPAC

South Pacific makes for one of Broadway’s most enchanted evenings.  Enjoy Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless tale of love on a tropical island during WWII featuring “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and “Bali Ha’i.”

Produced by New York City’s “Big League Productions.”

Photographer Credit:

Mona Luan

Tickets are $55, $45, or $35

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
