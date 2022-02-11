South Pacific at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
South Pacific at SKyPAC
South Pacific makes for one of Broadway’s most enchanted evenings. Enjoy Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless tale of love on a tropical island during WWII featuring “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and “Bali Ha’i.”
Produced by New York City’s “Big League Productions.”
Photographer Credit:
Mona Luan
Tickets are $55, $45, or $35
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com