South Points Buy Local Fair at Iroquois Park

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 2nd Annual South Points Buy Local Fair on Sunday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at the Iroquois Park Amphitheater. The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in South Louisville, and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, music, live artist demonstrations, a kid's area, food, craft beer, local wine, pumpkins and more. Admission and parking are free.

"South Louisville has so many independent businesses to be proud of," says Jennifer Rubenstein, Director of LIBA. "The Fair gives us a chance to bring many of them together for both neighborhood residents and the rest of the city to discover and enjoy."

Attendees can also enter to win tickets to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which will be given away every hour during the fair. Activities for children include face painting, pumpkin painting, and a weaving station provided by Little Loomhouse.

The event is one of many efforts put forth by LIBA's Keep South Louisville Weird campaign, which aims to grow independent businesses, both current and new, in the area.

About the Keep South Louisville Weird Campaign:

LIBA teamed up with Metro government, leaders from the Southwest Dream Team, Dixie Area Business Association, South Louisville Business Association and other area groups to launch the Keep South Louisville Weird campaign, which is much more than a slogan. The group has conducted and analyzed studies about what area residents want, gathered research, conducted bus tours for potential business owners, coordinated a South Louisville Independent Business Growth Summit, and started efforts to educate area residents about why it's important to support independent businesses.

About the Louisville Independent Business Alliance

LIBA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the unique community character of the Metro Louisville area by promoting locally-owned businesses and to educate citizens on the value of buying locally. For more information about LIBA, visit www.keeplouisvilleweird.com.

For more information visit keeplouisvilleweird.com