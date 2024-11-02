South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
A Civil War-era Shaker breakfast that promises to please and to astonish . . . featuring fried chicken, scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, pork sausage, asparagus, apple pie, buttermilk biscuits and more!
By reservation only:
$35/members + $40/non-members
Saturday, November 2—two seatings available at 8:30 AM + 10:30 AM
1869 South Union Hotel
sponsored by First Southern National Bank
For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com
Info
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor