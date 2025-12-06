South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

to

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 20 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village. Admission:  A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those needful. 

Time:  9 AM to 4 PM

Saturday, December 6

1824 Centre House 

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 ical