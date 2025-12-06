South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 20 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village. Admission: A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those needful.

Time: 9 AM to 4 PM

Saturday, December 6

1824 Centre House

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com