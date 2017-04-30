Southern Accent at the Speed Art Museum

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Southern Accent at the Speed Art Museum

 Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art is the first contemporary art exhibition to question and explore in-depth the complex and contested space of the American South. This unprecedented exhibition investigates the many realities, fantasies, and myths about the South that have long captured the public’s imagination. Presenting a wide range of perspectives, from both within and outside of the region, the exhibition creates a composite portrait of southern identity through the work of sixty artists.

For more information, call 502-852-8730 or visit speedmuseum.org                             

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

502-852-8730

