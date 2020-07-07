Southern Fried Funeral at Pioneer Playhouse

By Osborne and Eppler

July 7 – July 18

Dewey Frye is dead, and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces – if they don’t kill each other first! Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to deal with sudden widowhood, she must contend with a nosy church lady, a snake-in-the grass brother-in-law, two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry, and a son who’s convinced he’s won the lottery. As Dorothy discovers, funerals definitely bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people. A big-

hearted comedy about family–Southern style! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.