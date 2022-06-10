Dracula Bites! at Pioneer Playhouse

By Duke ErnsbergerJune 10-July 2Back by popular demand…and funnier than ever! This kooky spin on Bram Stoker’s Dracula will you rolling in the aisles! The struggling Valley Dale Playhouse is in need of a hit, and so it turns to a pompous playwright’s new (and ridiculously serious) take on a classic. But what starts as “real theatre” turns into absolute chaos as actors get stuck in coffins and literally swing from the rafters. Zany fun for the whole family! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.