Southern Fried Nuptials at Pioneer Playhouse

By Osborne and Eppler

July 5-July 23New play premiere! Southern Fried Funeral made you laugh until you cried, so get ready for another round of Southern Fried Fun. The Fryes are back, and this time it’s a wedding that needs planning, not a funeral. But what if the bride gets cold feet…and what if her smokin’ hot ex shows up out of the blue with a big surprise? (Don’t worry if you missed the first chapter; the second is stand-alone funny!) Another big helping of family comedy—southern style! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.