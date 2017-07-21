Southern Gospel Nights at the Kentucky Opry

Featuring some great bands, groups, and soloists. There is No Admission, but a love offering donation will be taken for the groups.

2017 Schedule for Southern Gospel Nights:

July 21 – Yours Truly Trio guest: Allison Speer

Aug 18 – Heaven’s Sake guest Mitchel Jon

Sept 15 – featuring The Living Truth Quartet & special guest Mitch Pullen

Oct 20 – The Gardner’s & The Sims Family

Nov 17 – By Grace Trio & Sojourner

Dec 15 – Southern Nights Christmas Gospel Show

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com