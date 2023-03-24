Southern Kentucky Book Fest

Southern Kentucky Book Fest is one of the state’s largest literary events and is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library, and WKU Libraries. Held annually, the Book Fest draws thousands of readers of all ages who welcome the occasion to meet their favorite authors and purchase signed copies of their books.

For more information call (270) 745-4502 or visit sokybookfest.org.

