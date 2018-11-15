Southern Lights Stroll and 5K at Kentucky Horse Park

Imagine seeing the holiday lights on foot, set in the magnificent surroundings of the Kentucky Horse Park. This year we have teamed competitive up with 3 Way Racing to provide chip timing for our 5K race, complete with awards. Additional activities include complimentary Mini Train Rides and refreshments!

Pre-registrations are encouraged! Sign up online at https://www.runsignup.com/sls5k.

The competitive 5K starts at 6:30pm and the stroll/walk will begin immediately after. A food drive for God’s Pantry and local animal shelters will be held in conjunction with this event. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable items to help the needy families and individuals of Central Kentucky and local animal shelters.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit kyhorsepark.com