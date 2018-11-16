Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Southern Lights  at Kentucky Horse Park

The 25th Annual Southern Lights includes a self-guided four mile journey through a dreamland of fabulous light displays including never-before-seen displays and traditional favorites. Following the driving tour, families are encouraged to park and visit the holiday craft merchants, the KHP Gift Shop, seasonal entertainment and activities for children, petting zoo, pony and camel rides and so much more!

Time: 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Price: Monday - Thursday $15 per car, Friday - Sunday $25 per car

For more information call or visit kyhorsepark.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family
859-233-4303
to Google Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-11-16 00:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Submit Yours