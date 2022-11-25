Southern Lights at The Kentucky Horse Park

Animated light displays are arranged along a drive-at-your-own-pace 4-mile route through the Park.

The Annual Southern Lights includes a self-guided four mile journey through a dreamland of fabulous light displays including never-before-seen displays and traditional favorites. Following the driving tour, families are encouraged to park and visit the holiday craft merchants, the KHP Gift Shop, seasonal entertainment and activities for children, petting zoo, pony and camel rides and so much more!

Drive through the lights nightly, November 25-December 31 (Closed Christmas Eve) from 5:30-10:00 pm. Avoid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and check this item off your list by pre-purchasing your tickets!

Tickets are $25 per carload.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit kyhorsepark.com