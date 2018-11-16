Southern Lights at The Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Southern Lights at The Kentucky Horse Park

Over twenty years ago, the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation presented the first ever driving tour of holiday lights, aimed at attracting the local community. Boasting over three miles of lights, Southern Lights continues to grow and improve each year, adding additional holiday displays along the driven route and expanding its Holiday Festival attractions to enjoy on foot.

Today Southern Lights has evolved to attract over 120,000 visitors each year from across Kentucky and surrounding states and is regularly chosen as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. (Indoor attractions closed on Thanksgiving and Dec 24-31)

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
