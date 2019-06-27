Southland Jamboree Concert Series

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Bluegrass music holds a special place in our hearts being from Kentucky. Come out and enjoy some great local bluegrass music on Thursday nights.

June 6 | Kentucky Wild Horse 

June 13 | Cane Run Bluegrass  

June 20 | Uptown Blue 

June 27 | Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper 

July 4 | Chris & Jenn Shouse 

July 11 | Newtown 

July 18 | Custom Made Bluegrass  

July 25 | The Price Sisters 

August 1 | Ida Clare 

August 8 | Blue Eagle Band 

August 15 | The Local Honeys 

August 22 | TBD 

August 29 | Laurel River Line  

Thursdays through August | 7PM

For more information call (859) 425-2349 or visit http://LexingtonKY.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
