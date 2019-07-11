Southland Jamboree Concert Series

Bluegrass music holds a special place in our hearts being from Kentucky. Come out and enjoy some great local bluegrass music on Thursday nights.

June 6 | Kentucky Wild Horse

June 13 | Cane Run Bluegrass

June 20 | Uptown Blue

June 27 | Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

July 4 | Chris & Jenn Shouse

July 11 | Newtown

July 18 | Custom Made Bluegrass

July 25 | The Price Sisters

August 1 | Ida Clare

August 8 | Blue Eagle Band

August 15 | The Local Honeys

August 22 | TBD

August 29 | Laurel River Line

Thursdays through August | 7PM

For more information call (859) 425-2349 or visit http://LexingtonKY.gov