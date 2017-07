Southland Jamboree Concert Series

The Southland Jamboree in Lexington, Kentucky is a FREE bluegrass music concert series that happens weekly during the summer in south Lexington. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join us for some bluegrass music! Bring your instrument and join in the jam after the show.

FREE

Mondays | 7-8:30PM

For more information visit southlandjamboree.org