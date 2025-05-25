Southland Jamboree Concert Series
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Southland Jamboree Concert Series
Southland Jamboree is a free Bluegrass Music Concert series held on Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheater from 7-9 pm throughout the summer. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and food trucks will be onsite. If you play an instrument bring it with you and join us for the jam after the concert! View the full schedule at lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree and check out the concert dates below!
May 25: Tahlsound Kickoff
May 29: Throwdown Thursday
June 5: David Parmley Brand
June 12: Lonesome Express
June 19: Rounder's Station
June 26: Meadowgreen Trio
July 3: Mash Grass
July 10: West Liberty Mountain Boys
July 17: Fast Track
July 24: McLain Family Band
July 31: Fenced In
August 8: Hankcock and Shouse
August 14: Kevin Prater Vand
August 21: EKU Bluegrass Ensemble
August 28: Coal Town Dixie
September 4: TBD
For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree