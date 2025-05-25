Southland Jamboree Concert Series

Southland Jamboree is a free Bluegrass Music Concert series held on Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheater from 7-9 pm throughout the summer. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and food trucks will be onsite. If you play an instrument bring it with you and join us for the jam after the concert! View the full schedule at lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree and check out the concert dates below!

May 25: Tahlsound Kickoff

May 29: Throwdown Thursday

June 5: David Parmley Brand

June 12: Lonesome Express

June 19: Rounder's Station

June 26: Meadowgreen Trio

July 3: Mash Grass

July 10: West Liberty Mountain Boys

July 17: Fast Track

July 24: McLain Family Band

July 31: Fenced In

August 8: Hankcock and Shouse

August 14: Kevin Prater Vand

August 21: EKU Bluegrass Ensemble

August 28: Coal Town Dixie

September 4: TBD

For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree