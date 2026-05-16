Southland Jamboree Concert Series

Southland Jamboree is a free Bluegrass Music Concert series held on Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheater from 7-9 pm throughout the summer. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and food trucks will be onsite. If you play an instrument bring it with you and join us for the jam after the concert! View the full schedule at lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree and check out the concert dates below!

2026 schedule

Thursday, May 28: Band to be announced

Thursday, June 4: Band to be announced

Thursday, June 11: Band to be announced

Thursday, June 18: Band to be announced

Thursday, June 25: Band to be announced

Thursday, July 2: Band to be announced

Thursday, July 9: Band to be announced

Thursday, July 16: Band to be announced

Thursday, July 23: Band to be announced

Thursday, July 30: Band to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 6: Band to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 13: Band to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 20: Band to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 27: Band to be announced

Thursday, Sept. 3: Band to be announced

For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree