Southland Jamboree Concert Series

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MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Southland Jamboree Concert Series

Southland Jamboree is a free Bluegrass Music Concert series held on Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheater from 7-9 pm throughout the summer. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and food trucks will be onsite. If you play an instrument bring it with you and join us for the jam after the concert! View the full schedule at lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree and check out the concert dates below!  

2026 schedule

  • Thursday, May 28: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, June 4: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, June 11: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, June 18: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, June 25: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, July 2: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, July 9: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, July 16: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, July 23: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, July 30: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, Aug. 13: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, Aug. 20: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, Aug. 27: Band to be announced
  • Thursday, Sept. 3: Band to be announced

For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/southland-jamboree

Info

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859.288.2925
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Google Calendar - Southland Jamboree Concert Series - 2026-05-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southland Jamboree Concert Series - 2026-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southland Jamboree Concert Series - 2026-05-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southland Jamboree Concert Series - 2026-05-28 19:00:00 ical
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